Evergent Investments Reports Record Assets Of RON3B For 2023

Evergent Investments Reports Record Assets Of RON3B For 2023. Alternative investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) reported a record value in total assets, of RON2.95 billion, for 2023, from RON2.36 billion in 2022, as per its unaudited report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Feb 29. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]