SIF Muntenia Ends 2023 With RON212.8M Net Profit From RON33.2M Net Loss In 2022. SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) ended 2023 with net profit of RON212.8 million, compared to a net loss of RON33.2 million in 2022, and dividend income of RON82.5 million, down 13.5% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the annual preliminary financial results (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]