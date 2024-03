Sphera Franchise Group Reports Record Sales Of RON1.47B For 2023

Sphera Franchise Group Reports Record Sales Of RON1.47B For 2023. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, closed its best year ever, with sales of RON1.47 billion and improved profitability indicators – normalized EBITDA up 44.1% compared to 2022, at RON147.9 million, and normalized net profit up 80.3% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]