Transport Trade Services 2023 Net Profit Spikes 71% YoY To RON306M

Transport Trade Services 2023 Net Profit Spikes 71% YoY To RON306M. Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) announced in its preliminary financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Feb 29 that its net profit soared 70.8% on the year to RON305.5 million in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]