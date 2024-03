Alumil Ends 2023 With RON118.1M Turnover, Up 8.3% YoY

Alumil Ends 2023 With RON118.1M Turnover, Up 8.3% YoY. Aluminum accessories supplier Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) ended 2023 with a turnover of RON118.1 million, up nearly 8.3% from 2022, according to its preliminary financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]