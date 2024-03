France to bring more troops, tanks and artillery to Romania

The Cincu NATO Battle Group, established in May 2022 with France as its host nation, will be raised to brigade level in 2025, French General Loic Girard, Senior National Representative in Romania, announced on February 29 during a meeting with Romanian journalists, G4media.ro reported.