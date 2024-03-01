Rompetrol refinery in Romania revaluates plant and equipment by 25% down

Rompetrol refinery in Romania revaluates plant and equipment by 25% down. Rompetrol Rafinare (BVB: RRC), a member company of the KMG International Group, revaluated downward its properties, plant, and equipment by 25% (USD 223 million) to USD 888 million, which contributed – besides lower activity and prices – to the USD 270 million net losses reported in 2023. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]