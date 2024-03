Court appoints external manager at insolvent online retailer Elefant

Court appoints external manager at insolvent online retailer Elefant. The court appointed BDO Restructuring as external manager at insolvent online retailer Elefant, rejecting the nomination expressed by the largest creditors, Patria Bank and Evomag (Evolution Prest Systems), according to Ziarul Financiar. The courier company Cargus is a creditor as well (EUR 3 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]