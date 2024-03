Romania’s budget planning and execution have improved, OECD concludes

Romania’s budget planning and execution have improved, OECD concludes. Romania received the first (of a total of 26) formal opinion in the process of joining the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), namely from the Committee of Senior Budget Officials (SBO). During this week, the OECD approved the first Formal Opinion within a sectoral (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]