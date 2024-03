Autonom Services Sees 2023 Revenues Rise 12%, To RON728M, Net Profit Fall 45%, To RON31.9M

Autonom Services Sees 2023 Revenues Rise 12%, To RON728M, Net Profit Fall 45%, To RON31.9M. Mobility network Autonom Services, founded by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, in 2023 registered RON728 million operating revenues, up 12%, and RON31.9 million net profit, 45% lower than in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]