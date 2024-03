Chimcomplex Borzesti Reports RON1.36B Revenues, Down 43%, RON75M Net Profit in 2023, from RON266M in 2022

Chemical compound Chimcomplex Borzesti in 2023 generated overall revenues worth RON1.36 billion, down 43% from 2022, and RON75 million net profit, from RON266 million in 2022.