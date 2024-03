REPACO Capital Starts Building Crevedia Retail Park in over EUR15M Investment

REPACO Capital, a developer founded by several Romanian entrepreneurs, has started building Crevedia Retail Park, an over EUR15 million investment on Soseaua Bucuresti-Targoviste, no. 232, near Kaufland Buftea.