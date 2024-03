Sinteza Oradea Sees Losses Deepen in 2023 To some RON11M

Sinteza Oradea Sees Losses Deepen in 2023 To some RON11M. Sinteza Oradea group, one of Romania’s largest chemical companies in 2023 saw its losses widen from RON2 million in 2022 to RON10.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]