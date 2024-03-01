Romanian men’s junior saber team secures European Championship U20 title

Romanian men's junior saber team secures European Championship U20 title. The Romanian men's junior saber team won the European Championship U20 in Naples, after defeating the French team in the final. Romania beat Netherlands (45-12), Germany (45-27), and finally France (45-35). In this way, it successfully defended its European title won last year in Tallinn,