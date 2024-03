Retele Electrice Dobrogea Invests RON67M To Upgrade Navodari Station, Electrical Installations

Retele Electrice Dobrogea, a company part of PPC group, previously named E-Distributie Dobrogea, is modernizing Navodari primary station and the medium voltage electrical installations, within two projects totally worth RON67 million.