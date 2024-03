Dafora Medias 2023 Revenues Rise 70% To RON20M, Losses Narrow 60% To RON951,317

Dafora Medias 2023 Revenues Rise 70% To RON20M, Losses Narrow 60% To RON951,317. Drilling company Dafora Medias, included on the special list of companies under observation by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported RON20 million revenues in 2023, 70% higher than in 2022, and losses of RON951,317, down 60%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]