Braiconf in 2023 Generates RON26M Revenues, Flat from 2022, RON229,362 Net Profit, Down 59%. Textile manufacturer Braiconf for 2023 reported total revenues worth RON26 million, flat from the previous year, and RON229,362 net profit, down 59%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]