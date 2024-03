UCM Resita Ends 2023 with RON38M Turnover, RON12M Losses, from over RON400M Profit in 2022

UCM Resita Ends 2023 with RON38M Turnover, RON12M Losses, from over RON400M Profit in 2022. Romanian engine manufacturer UCM Resita saw its turnover rise by 83% from 2022, to RON38 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]