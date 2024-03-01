 
March 1, 2024

DefCamp, the largest cybersecurity conference in Central and Eastern Europe, expands with a first spin-off edition in Cluj-Napoca, May 16-17
DefCamp, the largest cybersecurity conference in Central and Eastern Europe, expands with a first spin-off edition in Cluj-Napoca, May 16-17.

DefCamp, the largest cybersecurity conference in Central and Eastern Europe, is expanding, on 16-17 May 2024, for the first time to Cluj-Napoca, one of Romania's most powerful technology hubs. DefCamp Cluj-Napoca aims to support collaboration in the cybersecurity industry so that specialists (...)

Holde Agri Invest 2023 Loss Widens YoY To RON28.5M From RON2M Level In 2022 Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), one of the largest farmland operators in Romania, ended 2023 with a loss of RON28.5 million, compared to a loss of RON2 million in 2022, as per the company's preliminary financial results for 2023.

Appraisal & Valuation's Net Profit Soars 56.6% YoY To RON953.500 In 2023 Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a company that provides valuation, consulting and real estate development services, ended 2023 with net profit of RON953,500, up 56.6% from 2022, and a turnover of RON5.8 million, down 15% vs 2022.

Foraj Sonde Videle Reports RON18.8M Net Profit For 2023, Down 11.5% vs 2022 Oil drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) ended 2023 with net profit of RON18.8 million, down 11.5% from 2022, and a turnover of RON140.3 million, down 9.3% vs 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company's annual preliminary financial results (...)

Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR63.12B In February 2024 Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR63.12 billion at end-February 2024, compared to EUR61.41 billion on January 31, 2024, central bank data showed on Friday (March 1, 2024).

Banca Comerciala Romana Announces Launch Of BCR Romania PMI Index Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), in collaboration with the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), announces the launch of the BCR Romania Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an essential indicator in determining the health of the economy.

Impact Developer & Contractor's Consolidated Net Profit Plummets 58.8% YoY To RON34.9M In 2023 Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) reported a consolidated net profit of RON34.9 million for 2023,down 58.8% from 2022, and revenue of RON169.5 million, down 22.7% vs 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the company's (...)

Transelectrica Completes 400 kV Overhead Power Line Project In RON150M Investment Transelectrica has announced the successful completion of the construction project of a 400 kV Overhead Power Line Portile de Fier – (Anina) – Resita, in an investment worth a total RON150 million.

 


