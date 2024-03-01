EVERGENT Investments reports a record total assets value of RON 2.95 bln and a net result increase of 73% as of December 31, 2023



EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, reports a net result of RON 203.8 mln for the year 2023, representing an increase of 73% compared to the previous year and exceeding the budgeted level by 158%. The net result is the main performance indicator of the (...)