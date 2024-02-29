Sorana Cernea, TPA Romania, at the TaxEU Forum: Ro e-Transport System generates inefficiencies and additional costs for businesses

Sorana Cernea, TPA Romania, at the TaxEU Forum: Ro e-Transport System generates inefficiencies and additional costs for businesses. The process of accelerated digitalisation of the tax administration, begun last year, puts Romanian companies at risk of losing business, says Sorana Cernea, Managing Partner of TPA Romania, a leading company in Central and Eastern Europe specialised in accounting, tax consultancy and audit (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]