Delgaz Grid Invested RON35M In 200,000 Natural Gas Meters In 2023. Natural gas and electricity distribution company Delgaz Grid invested over RON35 million in the purchase and installation of more than 200,000 natural gas meters in 2023, representing 10% of the approximately 2 million meters in gas installations of the company’s consumers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]