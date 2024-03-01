Bucharest airports announce reduced passenger processing capacity in March

Bucharest airports announce reduced passenger processing capacity in March. The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced that in the coming period, the passenger processing capacity will be reduced for the implementation of Schengen/non-Schengen flows. The reduced capacity will be in effect until the end of the implementation of the measures, at the end (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]