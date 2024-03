Transelectrica Completes 400 kV Overhead Power Line Project In RON150M Investment

Transelectrica has announced the successful completion of the construction project of a 400 kV Overhead Power Line Portile de Fier – (Anina) – Resita, in an investment worth a total RON150 million.