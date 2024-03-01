Impact Developer & Contractor's Consolidated Net Profit Plummets 58.8% YoY To RON34.9M In 2023

Impact Developer & Contractor's Consolidated Net Profit Plummets 58.8% YoY To RON34.9M In 2023. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) reported a consolidated net profit of RON34.9 million for 2023,down 58.8% from 2022, and revenue of RON169.5 million, down 22.7% vs 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the company's