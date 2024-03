Appraisal & Valuation's Net Profit Soars 56.6% YoY To RON953.500 In 2023

Appraisal & Valuation's Net Profit Soars 56.6% YoY To RON953.500 In 2023. Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a company that provides valuation, consulting and real estate development services, ended 2023 with net profit of RON953,500, up 56.6% from 2022, and a turnover of RON5.8 million, down 15% vs 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]