Foraj Sonde Videle Reports RON18.8M Net Profit For 2023, Down 11.5% vs 2022. Oil drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) ended 2023 with net profit of RON18.8 million, down 11.5% from 2022, and a turnover of RON140.3 million, down 9.3% vs 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company's annual preliminary financial results (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]