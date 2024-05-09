C&W: Companies Leased Roughly 200,000 Sqm Of Industrial And Logistics Spaces In Q1/2024

C&W: Companies Leased Roughly 200,000 Sqm Of Industrial And Logistics Spaces In Q1/2024. Companies leased approximately 200,000 square meters of industrial and logistics spaces in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, and the demand was mostly generated by manufacturing companies, FMCG and logistics operators, in line with data from real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]