Romgaz Makes RON200M Term Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having made a RON200 million term deposit without auto-renewal option with Exim Banca Romaneasca. The interest rate negotiated is 5.87% and the maturity is July 15, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]