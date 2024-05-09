Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila posts higher revenues but lower profit in Q1 2024

Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila posts higher revenues but lower profit in Q1 2024. AQUILA (BVB: AQ), the market leader in the field of integrated distribution and logistics services for consumer goods in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, reported an 11% increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, to RON 624 million (EUR 125 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]