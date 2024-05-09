Romania Approves EUR94M Financing Scheme To Help Telecom Operators Develop Fiber Optic Or 5G Networks

Romania Approves EUR94M Financing Scheme To Help Telecom Operators Develop Fiber Optic Or 5G Networks. Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced on May 9 that the government approved a financing scheme of nearly EUR100 million, using funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), for the development of fixed or mobile high-speed communication networks across some 1,000 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]