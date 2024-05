Holde Agri Invest Signs Four Contracts Worth Nearly EUR4M

Holde Agri Invest Signs Four Contracts Worth Nearly EUR4M. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), one of the largest players in the Romanian agribusiness sector, has announced in a stock market report on May 9 the signing of several sale-purchase contracts worth a total of nearly EUR4 million (some RON20 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]