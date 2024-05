Rasirom Ends 2023 With RON17M Net Profit, Up 73% YoY

Rasirom Ends 2023 With RON17M Net Profit, Up 73% YoY. Regia Autonoma Rasirom, an integrator of cyber and physical security solutions under the coordination of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), ended 2023 with net profit of RON17.4 million, up 73% on the year, in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]