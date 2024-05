Donna Medical Center Ponders Expansion Outside Of Capital City Bucharest

Bucharest-based Donna Medical Center, a business set up in 2011 by Elena Claudia Teodorescu, a radiologist specializing in breast imaging, is looking into the possibility of expanding outside of capital city Bucharest, where competition is becoming fiercer.