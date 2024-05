Groupama Reports Gross Written Premiums Of Over RON4B In 2023, Up 37% YoY

Groupama Reports Gross Written Premiums Of Over RON4B In 2023, Up 37% YoY. Groupama Asigurari, the leader of the entire insurance market and the largest on the third-party liability insurance RCA market, ended 2023 with gross underwritten premiums of over RON4 billion, up 37% from 2022, of which nearly 60% targeted the RCA segment and 24% the segment of comprehensive (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]