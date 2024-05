Retail Pharmacy Chain Medimfarm Generated RON163M Turnover In 2023, Up 10% YoY

Retail Pharmacy Chain Medimfarm Generated RON163M Turnover In 2023, Up 10% YoY. The Medimfarm retail pharmacy chain in Prahova, one of the largest regional networks in the local pharmaceutical retail, reached a turnover of RON163 million in 2023, up 10% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]