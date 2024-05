CEC Bank Finances Over 3,000 Investment Projects From EU Funds, Worth A Total Of RON9.4B, In Last 17 Years

CEC Bank Finances Over 3,000 Investment Projects From EU Funds, Worth A Total Of RON9.4B, In Last 17 Years. Romanian state-run lender CEC Bank has financed more than 3,000 investment projects from European funds, in the last 17 years, according to Ramona Ivan, Director of Relations with National and International Institutions at CEC Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]