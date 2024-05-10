Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated



The balance of positive views on European Union membership in Romania increased from 15.3% in 2014 to 19.9% in 2024, according to a poll carried out by INSCOP for News.ro. Still, many see themselves as not having the same rights as other Europeans. Thus, the number of those considering that (...)