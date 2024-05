Romania’s pharma market grows but not in volume

Romania's pharma market grows but not in volume. Medicines sales increased in Romania by 15.5% y/y to RON 8.15 billion (EUR 1.64 billion) in Q1, but they decreased in volume terms (boxes) by 2.8%, according to market research company Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The retail prices of medicines increased by 17.7% y/y in Q1, more than