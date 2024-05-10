Romania's Hidroelectrica gets environmental permit for 17ha floating PV park

Romania's Hidroelectrica gets environmental permit for 17ha floating PV park. Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced that it received the environmental permit for the first floating PV park in Romania, a 17-ha installation to be placed on its accumulation lake of Ipotesti hydropower plant on the Olt River, Profit.ro announced. The park will have an installed capacity of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]