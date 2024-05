BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea

BSOG, which launched natural gas extraction in the Midia perimeter in Romania's shallow Black Sea waters (MGD Project), decided to go ahead with its offshore wind project in the same place after completing the feasibility study. BSOG and its partners plan to develop 3GW, Offshore Energy