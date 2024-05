MedLife Reports RON647M Turnover for Q1/2024, Up 22% Vs Q1/2023, RON13M Net Profit, 55% Higher

MedLife Reports RON647M Turnover for Q1/2024, Up 22% Vs Q1/2023, RON13M Net Profit, 55% Higher. Private healthcare provider MedLife ended the first quarter of 2024 with pro-forma consolidated turnover worth RON647 million, up 22% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 55.5% to RON13.1 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]