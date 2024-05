OMV Petrom Seals Green Energy Supply Agreement with Saint-Gobain Romania

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in Southeast Europe, and France's Saint-Gobain, which owns several plants in Romania mainly producing building materials, have signed an agreement for the supply of electricity from renewable sources for all Saint-Gobain facilities in Romania.