Aerostar Bacau Ends Q1/2024 with RON155M Turnover, Up 24% from Q1/2023, RON25M Net Profit

Aerostar Bacau Ends Q1/2024 with RON155M Turnover, Up 24% from Q1/2023, RON25M Net Profit. Aerostar Bacau, a company that repairs and retools military aircraft, reported RON155.3 million turnover for the first three months of 2024, from RON124.7 million in the same period of 2023, the equivalent of a 24.5% increase. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]