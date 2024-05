Amigo & Intercost Posts 7% Higher Turnover in 2023 YOY

Beverage wholesaler Amigo & Intercost of Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita county, in 2023 generated RON560 million turnover, up 7% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.