VTEX brings the power of digital commerce innovation to Barcelona, setting the trend of an industry estimated to exceed USD 750 bln by 2027.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands, is ready to set the trend of the digital commerce industry in Europe, bringing the most relevant event in the vibrant city of Barcelona. Currently, the ecommerce scenario shows high penetration (...)