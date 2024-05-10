OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania

OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in southeastearn Europe, and Saint-Gobain Romania, part of Saint-Gobain Group, signed an agreement to supply electricity from renewable sources for all Saint-Gobain facilities in Romania. Based on this agreement, OMV Petrom will supply (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]