OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
May 10, 2024
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania.
OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in southeastearn Europe, and Saint-Gobain Romania, part of Saint-Gobain Group, signed an agreement to supply electricity from renewable sources for all Saint-Gobain facilities in Romania. Based on this agreement, OMV Petrom will supply (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]