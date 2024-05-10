US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s

US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s. The United States (US) approved the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles to Romania, the US Embassy to Bucharest announced. Valued at about USD 70 million, the missiles will provide advanced air-to-air capabilities for the country’s F-16 aircraft. The Block II missile contains the most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]