Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
May 10, 2024
The electoral campaign for the June 9 local and European elections in Romania officially began on Friday, May 10, and will end on June 8. The Central Electoral Bureau urged all candidates and parties to maintain balanced and honest discourse and avoid distorting or manipulating information. (...)
