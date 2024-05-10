Retail investors place over EUR 100 mln into Premier Energy shares in the first three days of the IPO



Retail investors subscribed over 23.3 million shares in the first three days of the initial public offering carried out by energy group Premier Energy (PE). There were over 10,000 orders placed by retail investors, amounting to over RON 500 million (100 mln), as of Friday, May 10, at 15:15. (...)